Coronavirus: London cancels all parades, including Santa Claus, for the rest of 2020

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the City of London has decided not to issue any permits for parades for the rest of 2020.

This decision impacts all three of London’s annual Santa Claus parades in Hyde Park, Argyle, and downtown.

In a statement to Global News, the City said the decision was “to ensure we are taking every precaution to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”

“A parade makes it difficult to stay within the limits identified for social gatherings, and can also make physical distancing difficult to maintain,” the city said.

The city says although it knows the parades are something Londoners look forward to every year, the decision is just the latest in several difficult decisions made to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the London community.

