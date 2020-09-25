Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: London cancels all parades, including Santa Claus, for the rest of 2020

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 9:55 am
Families will gather to watch the 26th annual Saskatoon Santa Claus Parade on Sunday afternoon.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Clarke Road and Dundas Street. It then heads west on Dundas Street, and breaks off just before Hale Street. saskatoonsantaparade.ca

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the City of London has decided not to issue any permits for parades for the rest of 2020.

This decision impacts all three of London’s annual Santa Claus parades in Hyde Park, Argyle, and downtown.

In a statement to Global News, the City said the decision was “to ensure we are taking every precaution to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: London, Ont., officials hope FOCO is a no-go this weekend

“A parade makes it difficult to stay within the limits identified for social gatherings, and can also make physical distancing difficult to maintain,” the city said.

The city says although it knows the parades are something Londoners look forward to every year, the decision is just the latest in several difficult decisions made to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the London community.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsLondon OntarioLdnontSanta ClauscancelledLondon Santa Claus ParadeSanta Claus parade LondonSanta Claus parde cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers