Comments

Health

Watch live as Trudeau speaks to reporters amid coronavirus pandemic

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference at Rideau Cottage, where he is expected to amplify his plea for Canadians to stay home as much as possible after new projections for the spread of coronavirus in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold a press conference as public health officers warn action is needed now to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus.

You can watch Justin Trudeau’s press conference live in the video player above.

Canada must reduce contacts to 'only essential activities' to stop 2nd wave

Trudeau will be speaking from the front steps of Rideau Cottage, the same venue where he held daily press conferences in the early days of the pandemic.

His comments will come just hours after the Chief Public Health Officer warned that Canada is “not on a good trajectory” as she unveiled the latest figures in the virus’ spread Friday morning.

“For individual Canadians this means, whenever possible, reducing the number of people we come into contact with each day, while maintaining hand hygiene, physical distancing, and face-mask wearing precautions,” she said.

“For public health authorities, it means implementing time-limited restrictions and control measures to further reduce the number of people coming into contact each day across the population.”

Canada could get multiple coronavirus vaccines. Experts say there are unique challenges

Trudeau’s comments will be followed by questions from reporters.

