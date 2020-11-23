Waterloo Region adds 63 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 363

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the region’s total to 3,082 cases.

Active cases have risen by 22 from Sunday to 363 and that includes 16 people currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of which are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Another 41 people have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases have risen to 2,596 in Waterloo Region.

The death toll related to the disease increased by one on Sunday to 123. Public health said a man in his 60s with underlying conditions died.

It was the second death in the last week reported in the region.

Active outbreaks in the region fell by three from the previous day to 21. Outbreaks that were declared over include a general office setting, a construction business, a manufacturing and industrial workplace, and a trades business.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centennial Public School in Waterloo where three tests have come back positive, including a staff member who went to school while awaiting results of a test.

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 156 patients in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

