Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Waterloo Region adds 63 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 363

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 3:49 pm
Click to play video 'More positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results announced' More positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results announced
The bright light at the end of the tunnel is growing a little stronger. For the third Monday in a row we are hearing positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Waterloo Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the region’s total to 3,082 cases.

Active cases have risen by 22 from Sunday to 363 and that includes 16 people currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 of which are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Read more: Ontario expects to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, appoints distribution task force

Another 41 people have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases have risen to 2,596 in Waterloo Region.

The death toll related to the disease increased by one on Sunday to 123. Public health said a man in his 60s with underlying conditions died.

It was the second death in the last week reported in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Active outbreaks in the region fell by three from the previous day to 21. Outbreaks that were declared over include a general office setting, a construction business, a manufacturing and industrial workplace, and a trades business.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford taps Gen. Rick Hillier to lead vaccine distribution task force' Coronavirus: Ford taps Gen. Rick Hillier to lead vaccine distribution task force
Coronavirus: Ford taps Gen. Rick Hillier to lead vaccine distribution task force

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centennial Public School in Waterloo where three tests have come back positive, including a staff member who went to school while awaiting results of a test.

Read more: Kitchener hospital in charge of Elmira retirement residence after COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 156 patients in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo coronaviruswaterloo cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers