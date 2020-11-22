Man in his 60s latest COVID-19 victim in Waterloo Region: Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced a COVID-19-related death in the area for the second time in a week.

“I am saddened to hear of another death where COVID-19 is thought to have been a contributing factor in our community,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. The individual was a male in his 60s and had underlying conditions.”

The COVID-19 death toll in the region rises to 123 with Sunday’s news.

The agency also announced 61 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,019.

There were also 55 people cleared of the virus, lifting the number of resolved cases to 2,555.

There are still 341 active cases in the region including 21 people who are in area hospitals.

On Sunday, the region announced that Wang had ordered St. Mary’s General Hospital to take over managing Village Manor in St. Jacobs after 19 residents and three staff members have tested positive in an outbreak that began on Nov. 14.

There are currently 24 active outbreaks in the area after two more were announced on Sunday.

One was declared at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener after a teacher and student tested positive.

The other was at Chartwell Westmount Retirement Residence in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

Two sports-related outbreaks grew by a case apiece after a 16th case was connected to a racquet sports-related outbreak and a seventh case was connected to a hockey-related outbreak.

Ontario reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,912.

“Locally, there are 490 new cases in Peel, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Fourteen more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,486.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

