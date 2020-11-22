Kitchener hospital in charge of Elmira retirement residence after COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s top doctor has issued orders for St. Mary’s General Hospital to take over a retirement residence in Elmira, the region announced Sunday.

It said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang issued Section 22 and Section 29.2 Orders to Village Manor and St. Mary’s General Hospital on Saturday.

The region says three have now been 22 cases associated with an outbreak at the retirement residence since it began on Nov. 14.

“From the very beginning of this outbreak, health system partners and their resources have ‘wrapped around’ this home to help it manage its COVID-19 outbreak,” said Region of Waterloo medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

“However, it has become clear that we need stronger and quicker action, which is why this Order has been issued.”

Of the positive tests, 19 have been from residents while the other three have been staff members. Three of those residents are currently in hospital although there have been no deaths.

As soon as the order was issued, the region says a team from SMGH took over management of the home.

“We know that outbreaks like this are difficult to manage and have seen this in other care settings,” SMGH president Lee Fairclough said “Coming together to support the residents and dedicated staff at Village Manor will help to hopefully reduce the impact of the virus on them and the community.”

The Village Manor was formerly a retirement home but it now operates as a retirement residence.

In February, it had its licence revoked by Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, which oversees retirement homes in Ontario after being cited numerous times for issues such as verbal abuse, borrowing money from residents and having untrained staff watching over residents.