Ontario reports nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases as province sets new single-day record

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

Monday’s case count marks the largest single-day increase in cases, ahead of 1,588 recorded on Saturday — the previous largest single-day high. On Sunday, 1,534 new cases were recorded.

The record-breaking case count comes on the day that Toronto and Peel Region move into lockdown.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 535 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 336 in Toronto, 205 in York Region, 83 in Waterloo and 61 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 60 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by by 23 from the previous day), with 156 patients in an intensive care unit (up by nine) and 92 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 37,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 18,394 tests that need results. A total of 5,957,723 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,004.

However, the seven-day average is now at 1,429 which is down from last Monday’s at 1,443.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

51,113 people are male — an increase of 786 cases.

53,798 people are female — an increase of 781 cases.

12,381 people are 19 and under — an increase of 214 cases.

38,336 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 625 cases.

30,056 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 447 cases.

15,455 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 218 cases.

9,258 people are 80 and over — an increase of 85 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,150 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 102 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 528 active cases among long-term care residents and 467 active cases among staff — down by 62 cases and down by six cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,870 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,267 among students and 516 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 60 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 718 cases reported among students and 171 cases among staff (244 individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,133 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 676 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 676 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 (seven child cases and six staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 123 currently have cases and 15 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

