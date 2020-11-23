Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 23 2020 6:10pm 01:57 Coronavirus: Neighbouring regions warn Toronto, Peel residents to stay in their regions Regions neighbouring Toronto and Peel are concerned residents in the lockdown zones will cross regional borders for goods and services. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?