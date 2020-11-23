Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 23 2020 6:10pm
01:57

Coronavirus: Neighbouring regions warn Toronto, Peel residents to stay in their regions

Regions neighbouring Toronto and Peel are concerned residents in the lockdown zones will cross regional borders for goods and services. Kamil Karamali reports.

