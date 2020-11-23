Guelph adds 20 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases at 43

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 541.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases have fallen by one from Friday to 43, but no one is being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the 43 cases, 17 were transmitted by close contact, nine were from community transmission, another four are outbreak-related and 13 are still being investigated.

Another 21 people recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend as resolved cases have risen to 487 in Guelph.

In three weeks, Guelph has added 109 new cases and 106 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen. One resident has tested positive in the Eramosa Long-Term Care Home and two staff members have tested positive in the Mapleton Long-Term Care Home.

Stone Lodge Retirement Home is reporting one confirmed case among its staff.

There is only one confirmed case among Guelph schools and it is at Westminster Woods Public School.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 156 patients in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

