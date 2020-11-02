Guelph adds 19 new coronavirus cases from weekend, active cases at 40

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 432 cases.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases rose by 10 from Friday to 40, which includes one person being treated in the hospital.

The city has now seen 381 people recover from COVID-19, which is nine more than Friday’s count. Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

A pair of COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at The Elliott Community — one in the long-term care facility and one in the retirement home — after a staff member from each unit tested positive for the virus.

Wellington County reported no new cases on Monday as its total remained at 124. Among those, three are still active, 119 have been resolved and two people have died.

There are four cases in three schools in Guelph and Wellington County, but all schools remain open.

Ontario reported 948 new cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 77,655. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,152 as seven more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 328 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is down by 22 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 66,407 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 826 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

