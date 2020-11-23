Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Wellington County adds 29 COVID-19 cases, active cases at 63

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 12:28 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say' Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say
As Toronto and Peel Region head towards implementing provincial COVID-19 lockdown measures, experts say they anticipate people will be travelling to regions with fewer rules.

Wellington County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as it continues to see a significant spike of positive tests in November.

Out of the 266 total cases, there are now 63 active cases, which is one less than Friday when the numbers were last updated by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Read more: Canada’s coronavirus rent subsidy program kicks off

There is some good news to come out of Monday’s report — no one is being treated in hospital and 30 more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases hit 200.

In just three weeks, Wellington County has added 142 cases and one death has been attributed to COVID-19, raising the death toll to three.

Story continues below advertisement

At least two COVID-19 outbreaks have been connected to a church and school in the Old Order Mennonite community near the town of Minto.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County’s medical officer of health has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close and is urging residents to not allow visitors into their homes.

Outbreaks have been declared at a retirement home and two long-term care facilities in the county where a staff member from each location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trending Stories

Read more: Can COVID-19 tests be tricked by the influenza virus and other questions answered

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 156 patients in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesGuelphcovid-19 casesGuelph NewsWellington CountyWellington County coronavirusWellington County COVID-19wellington county cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers