Wellington County adds 29 COVID-19 cases, active cases at 63

Wellington County added 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as it continues to see a significant spike of positive tests in November.

Out of the 266 total cases, there are now 63 active cases, which is one less than Friday when the numbers were last updated by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

There is some good news to come out of Monday’s report — no one is being treated in hospital and 30 more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases hit 200.

In just three weeks, Wellington County has added 142 cases and one death has been attributed to COVID-19, raising the death toll to three.

At least two COVID-19 outbreaks have been connected to a church and school in the Old Order Mennonite community near the town of Minto.

Wellington County’s medical officer of health has ordered all Old Order Mennonite churches and schools to close and is urging residents to not allow visitors into their homes.

Outbreaks have been declared at a retirement home and two long-term care facilities in the county where a staff member from each location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ontario reported 1,589 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new single-day record of cases to date, bringing the provincial total to 105,501.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,505 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 507 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 156 patients in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, 88,902 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 as resolved cases increased by 1,484 from the previous day.

