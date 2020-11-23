Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 112 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and two more deaths involving two long-term care (LTC) homes.

The city said the deaths were a 90-year-old man who died on Thursday at Baywoods Place and another man in his 90s who died at Hamilton Continuing Care on Friday.

Hamilton has now had 75 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health says there are 18 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 245 people as of Nov. 22, including:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (two locations) and St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

Five retirement homes — Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, Cardinal, First Place Hamilton, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Advanced Motor Solutions

There are outbreaks at three other institutions including Good Shepherd Women’s Services, Hamilton Police Services – Records Department, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare – CTU Charlton.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 75 total cases, including 48 residents, 27 staff members and one essential visitor.

Baywoods Place, Hamilton Continuing Care, and the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa have reported over 30 cases each since their outbreaks begin.

The city has 364 active cases as of Nov. 22 and 2,701 since the pandemic began.

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 20 as of Sunday.

Health officials say there have been 384 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 68 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Halton Region reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend — 27 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.

The region has 580 active cases as of Nov. 22, with Oakville accounting for 202 and Burlington accounting for 125 cases.

Halton has 20 outbreaks, which include 220 people at six long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Burloak and Creek Way Village in Burlington, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown), and two hospitals (Georgetown hospital complex transitional care and an acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The outbreak at Wyndham Manor in Oakville involves 68 people – 46 residents, 14 staff members and eight others connected to the home.

The two other significant outbreaks involve Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members) and Village of Tansley Woods (47 people — 35 residents and 12 staff members).

Story continues below advertisement

Halton has 3,263 total COVID-19 cases and 51 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. The latest death on the weekend involved a resident at Chartwell Waterford long-term care home in Oakville.

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 53 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Niagara public health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases — 36 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. There are 205 active cases as of Nov 22.

The region has 15 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Eight are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland, as well as Monarch Memory Care in Niagara Falls) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Extendicare on Pelham Road and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 32 positive cases among 16 residents and 16 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29. There are only two active cases at the home as of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, Niagara has had 1,979 total positive cases and 81 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports seven new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on the weekend – five on Saturday and two on Sunday. There are 37 active cases as of Nov 22.

The region has had 623 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There is one institutional outbreak involving four residents and four staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Brant County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County’s health unit reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend – 14 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 435 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Nov. 22 with one person receiving hospital care.

Brant County has three institutional outbreaks involving 27 cases at one retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), one LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

Read more: Loblaw to test autonomous delivery vehicles in Greater Toronto Area starting January

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.