Canada

Loblaw to test autonomous delivery vehicles in Greater Toronto Area starting January

By Staff The Canadian Press
An autonomous delivery vehicle in front of Loblaws.
An autonomous delivery vehicle in front of Loblaws. Provided / Loblaw Companies Ltd.

TORONTO — Loblaw Companies Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with technology company Gatik to test autonomous delivery vehicles in Toronto starting in January.

Under the multi-year agreement, Gatik will transport goods from an automated picking facility to retail locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The company will operate five vehicles for Loblaw up to seven days a week, 12 hours a day, on five routes with fixed pick-up and drop-off locations.

Gatik will outfit the trucks with refrigeration units, lift gates and its autonomous self-driving software for urban, suburban and highway driving.

Trending Stories

All vehicles will have a safety driver as a co-pilot.

The agreement follows a 10-month on-road pilot in Toronto, with one autonomous delivery vehicle.

A photo of an autonomous delivery vehicle for Loblaw.
A photo of an autonomous delivery vehicle for Loblaw. Provided / Loblaw Companies Ltd.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
