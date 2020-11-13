Coronavirus: Several Ontario regions moved to red alert level says health minister

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced on Friday that they were lowering the thresholds for their COVID-19 alert levels and in turn several health units would be moving to new levels, with Hamilton, Halton, Peel and York moving to red level, Niagara, Waterloo and Durham among seven regions moving to orange, and Windsor-Essex, Middlesex-London and Sudbury moving to yellow level. All changes will take effect Monday, with the exception of Toronto which moves to red level on Saturday.