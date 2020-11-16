Coronavirus: Guelph facilities enhance screening as city moves into orange alert level

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it will be enhancing COVID-19 screening protocols for residents participating in recreation classes, programs, sports and other scheduled events at its facilities.

The changes come into effect on Monday as Guelph moves into the orange alert level in Ontario’s coronavirus response framework.

Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush said coaches and event organizers are screening participants but each city facility is now required to have copies of those documents.

“We all need to do our part to protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19,” Clack-Bush said. “These measures are intended to prevent further restrictions or facility closures.”

In addition to the enhanced screening, spectators at indoor sports and recreation events must only be parents or guardians of those participating.

Story continues below advertisement

Current requirements for physical distancing, face coverings and hand sanitizer remain in place for drop-in services at city hall, provincial offences court, recreation centres, libraries and museums, and the Guelph Farmers’ Market will limit indoor shopping to 75 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Moving into orange will place new guidelines on recreation settings, along with restaurants, bars and theatres.

Highlighted changes for recreation facilities and events

Maximum 50 people in a pool, rink, library or event space — provided there is room for physical distancing.

All participants must provide contact information and confirm they have no COVID-19 symptoms, have not contacted a confirmed case of COVID-19 or travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days,

No spectators other than parents or guardians of participants.

Limit 90 minutes for recreation activities, unless engaging in sport.

Updated measures for restaurants, bars, theatres

Bars, restaurants close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of four people seated together

Maximum 50 people in theatres

On Monday, Guelph reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total case count to 500.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 44 active cases and 445 people have recovered. Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.