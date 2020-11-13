Menu

Comments

Health

Hamilton, Halton and York entering red level as Ontario lowers COVID-19 restrictions threshold

By Jessica Patton Global News
WATCH LIVE: Ontario officials make coronavirus pandemic update

The Ontario government announced it will be lowering the threshold on its new colour-coded COVID-19 restrictions system as coronavirus cases surge, bringing Hamilton as well as the regions of Halton and York into the red zone with Toronto and Peel Region.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Friday.

Read more: Here’s how Toronto, Peel Region will enforce new ‘red-level’ social gathering rules

“Everyone has a role to play .. we need to continue to fight … please don’t lose hope,” Ford said. “Never has so much depended on us coming together as a people, a province. Together we can and we will get through this.

Elliott said the following public health regions would move to the orange level: Durham, Brant, Eastern, Niagara, Ottawa, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin, and Guelph. Haldimand, Huron Perth, Middlesex-London, Simcoe, Southwestern, Windsor-Essex will move to the yellow level.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,396 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

All units will move to the new levels 12:01 a.m. on Monday, however, Toronto moves to the red level as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Elliott said all those living in a red zone should only leave home for essentials.

Last week, Ontario released a new colour-coded system that classifies regions depending on the presence of the virus.

The framework was met with increased criticism, with municipal public health units adding more strict restrictions on regions with high numbers, including Toronto, which announced the extension of the closures of indoor fitness classes and indoor dining for another 28 days before Friday’s announcement.

Read more: Ontario could see 6,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-December, modelling suggests

The province released new modelling numbers Thursday which warned Ontario could hit 2,500 cases per day at a three-per-cent growth rate and around 6,500 a day at a five-per-cent growth rate by mid-December, according to government documents.

Health officials said that right now, five per cent growth is an “optimistic scenario.” Elliott said the province is now at a 4.4 per cent growth rate with cases.

When asked why he waited so long to lower the threshold, Ford said the modelling numbers he saw ten days ago was much lower (950-1,200 cases a day). He said he wouldn’t have approved those thresholds if Thursday’s numbers were the ones that he saw.

Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of coronavirus on Friday: 440 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 440 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 55 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

As of Friday, Ontario reported 91,180 coronavirus cases and 3,312 deaths.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

