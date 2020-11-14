Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Toronto moves into red zone

Toronto moved into the red zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions Saturday, though the city has implemented its own set of stricter rules in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The city has opted to extend earlier shutdowns imposed by the province, meaning indoor dining will still be barred, and a shutdown of casinos, bingo halls and event spaces will continue.

TTC to begin installing PPE vending machines

The TTC says vending machines selling personal protective equipment (PPE) are starting to be installed at some stations.

The machines will sell a variety of items including face masks, gloves, sanitizer and wipes, a TTC statement said.

A total of 11 machines will be placed in 10 stations.

Along with giving away free masks and providing hand sanitizer on some vehicles and across the system, beginning this week, customers will also notice vending machines selling personal protective equipment (PPE) in some subway stations. Learn more: https://t.co/3tSNOC5ny6 pic.twitter.com/LBEcevuQfc — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) November 13, 2020

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,581 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

456 were in Toronto

497 were in Peel Region

130 were in York Region

64 were in Durham Region

54 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of cases, spike in hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 92,761.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in the province to date, ahead of Thursday’s jump of 1,575.

Twenty new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,332.

Hospitalizations are now above 500, with 502 people in hospital with the virus (up by 50), including 107 in intensive care (up by one) and 66 on a ventilator (down by one).

Eight additional deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,068 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by eight.

There are currently 100 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by seven.

