Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Peel Region pledges fines for businesses that violate public health rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’' Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government is moving more regions into 'red zones' as COVID-19 infections surge. And as Eric Sorensen reports, Premier Doug Ford says he's not afraid to impose another lockdown.

TORONTO — Peel Region’s top doctor says businesses that do not follow public health rules aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will face fines.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, The region’s medical officer of health, says businesses could face fines of $5,000 a day for violating the rules.

Loh says spread of the virus in workplaces is driving case counts higher and some employers are ignoring public health protocols.

Read more: Ontario sets record as nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases reported

He’s issuing a new public health order today to create the fine system as Peel reported 497 new cases of the virus.

He’s also urging employers to give their workers paid sick days to allow them to stay home if they show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

Peel says it has had 116 workplace outbreaks from Sept. 1 to Nov. 13.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Several Ontario regions moved to red alert level says health minister' Coronavirus: Several Ontario regions moved to red alert level says health minister
Coronavirus: Several Ontario regions moved to red alert level says health minister
© 2020 The Canadian Press
