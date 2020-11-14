Ontario sets record as nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 92,761.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in the province to date, ahead of Thursday’s jump of 1,575.

“Locally, there are 497 new cases in Peel, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,003 more resolved cases and over 44,800 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,601,716 tests, while 39,767 remain under investigation.

Twenty new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,332.

Hospitalizations are now above 500, with 502 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 50), 107 in intensive care (up by one) and 66 on a ventilator (down by one).

