Health

Ontario sets record as nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases reported

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 10:20 am
Click to play video 'Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling' Ontario government moves several regions to red zone following COVID-19 modelling
WATCH ABOVE: Just 10 days after releasing its framework on reopening Ontario, the provincial government is tightening up the rules.

Ontario reported 1,581 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 92,761.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases in the province to date, ahead of Thursday’s jump of 1,575.

“Locally, there are 497 new cases in Peel, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Read more: Toronto deemed ‘red zone’ starting Saturday; stricter city-imposed shutdowns in place

“There are 1,003 more resolved cases and over 44,800 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,601,716 tests, while 39,767 remain under investigation.

Twenty new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,332.

Hospitalizations are now above 500, with 502 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 50), 107 in intensive care (up by one) and 66 on a ventilator (down by one).

More to come.

Click to play video 'Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’' Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’
Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’

 

