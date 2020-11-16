Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Food bank usage up in Toronto over summer due to COVID-19 instability

A new report says food bank visits in Toronto climbed this summer because of economic instability caused by COVID-19.

The Daily Bread Food Bank says food bank visits grew by 22 per cent in June compared to the same period the year before, and then by 51 per cent in August compared to 2019.

The non-profit says it expects this year will see the highest number of food bank visits ever recorded in Toronto.

Status of cases in the GTA

Of those:

508 were in Toronto

392 were in Peel Region

170 were in York Region

45 were in Durham Region

46 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,487 COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 95,496.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,371 as 10 more deaths were reported.

More than 33,300 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 992 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,081 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of four deaths.

There are 107 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 716 active cases among long-term care residents and 533 active cases among staff — down by three cases and up by 12 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,387 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,913 among students and 423 among staff (1,051 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 106 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 683 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 594 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 (eight child cases and seven staff cases.) Out of 5,242 child care centres in Ontario, 123 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.