Brampton drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre closed for repairs after wind storm damage

Send this page to someone via email

A drive-thru coronavirus testing centre at South Fletchers Sportsplex in Brampton is temporarily closed for repairs following Sunday’s wind storm.

On Monday morning, William Osler Health System said the testing centre will remain closed due to health and safety concerns until repairs are completed.

All appointments scheduled for Monday were cancelled.

Appointments for Tuesday will also likely be cancelled with next available appointments scheduled for Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the health network said.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Sunday, advising of wind gusts up to 110 km/h. The storm caused significant damage to the Greater Toronto Area including in Brampton.

Story continues below advertisement

Strong winds caused multiple power outages, toppled trees, blew debris and downed hydro wires.

Please read an update about the temporary closure of our #Brampton Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Centre at South Fletchers Sportsplex. We appreciate your patience as we work toward resuming normal operations as quickly as possible. For more info, visit: https://t.co/Q1PEFr2MiP pic.twitter.com/Atsy4EP3YK — William Osler Health System (@OslerHealth) November 16, 2020