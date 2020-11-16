Menu

Health

Brampton drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre closed for repairs after wind storm damage

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 12:37 pm
File photo - a health worker conducts a coronavirus swab test in a drive-thru testing centre.
File photo - a health worker conducts a coronavirus swab test in a drive-thru testing centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A drive-thru coronavirus testing centre at South Fletchers Sportsplex in Brampton is temporarily closed for repairs following Sunday’s wind storm.

On Monday morning, William Osler Health System said the testing centre will remain closed due to health and safety concerns until repairs are completed.

All appointments scheduled for Monday were cancelled.

Appointments for Tuesday will also likely be cancelled with next available appointments scheduled for Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the health network said.

Read more: Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Sunday, advising of wind gusts up to 110 km/h. The storm caused significant damage to the Greater Toronto Area including in Brampton.

Strong winds caused multiple power outages, toppled trees, blew debris and downed hydro wires.

