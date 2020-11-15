Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages

Strong winds and heavy rain swept through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday afternoon, leaving some areas without power and others with damage.
Peel Regional Police tweeted at around 3:30 p.m. of “dangerous conditions” for areas in Mississauga.
At Derry and Tomken roads, police said a traffic light became dislodged and was hanging above the road in the intersection.
Police said at Edwards Boulevard and Kenway Drive in Mississauga an industrial sized HVAC unit had blown off the roof of a warehouse. Officers said “no one knows where it is” and are asking anyone who finds it to avoid it and call police.
Then near Erindale Station Road and McBride Avenue in Mississauga there were reports of hydro wires down across the road, police said.
Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro said there are multiple outages across the city due to the wind storm including large portions in the east end.
Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that their firefighters are responding to a high number of calls for wires down and elevator rescues.
A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada for Sunday afternoon and evening for wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.
Affected areas include Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Kingston, the Bruce Peninsula, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Niagara Region and elsewhere.
