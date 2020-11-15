Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds and heavy rain swept through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday afternoon, leaving some areas without power and others with damage.

Peel Regional Police tweeted at around 3:30 p.m. of “dangerous conditions” for areas in Mississauga.

At Derry and Tomken roads, police said a traffic light became dislodged and was hanging above the road in the intersection.

Police said at Edwards Boulevard and Kenway Drive in Mississauga an industrial sized HVAC unit had blown off the roof of a warehouse. Officers said “no one knows where it is” and are asking anyone who finds it to avoid it and call police.

Then near Erindale Station Road and McBride Avenue in Mississauga there were reports of hydro wires down across the road, police said.

Read more: Wind warning issued for parts of southern Ontario ahead of Sunday storm

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro said there are multiple outages across the city due to the wind storm including large portions in the east end.

Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that their firefighters are responding to a high number of calls for wires down and elevator rescues.

A wind warning was issued by Environment Canada for Sunday afternoon and evening for wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Affected areas include Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Kingston, the Bruce Peninsula, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Niagara Region and elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

– Erindale Station Rd/McBride Av in #Mississauga

– Reports of hydro wires down across road

– Crews en route for clean up. Unknown ETA.

– Use alternate routes or caution in area

– C/R at 3:07 p.m.

– PR20-0373530 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 15, 2020

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

– Derry Rd E/Tomken Rd in #Mississauga

– Traffic signal has become dislodged and is hanging precariously over road

– Crews en route for clean up. Unknown ETA.

– Use alternate routes or caution in area

– C/R at 3:11 p.m.

– PR20-0373534 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

– Edwards Blvd/Kenway Dr in #Mississauga

– Industrial sized HVAC unit has blown off the roof of a warehouse

– No one knows where it is.

– If you see it, avoid it and call us.

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 3:28 p.m.

– PR20-0373552 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 15, 2020

We’re currently experiencing multiple outages across the city due to the wind storm, including outages in the east end. We’re responding as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) November 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

@Toronto_Fire crews are responding to a number of incident including wires down and elevator rescues due to the high winds and power outages. Please be careful and remain vigilant if you are moving around the city @TorontoMedics @TorontoPolice @cityoftoronto @TorontoHydro pic.twitter.com/WQJC974sv6 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 15, 2020