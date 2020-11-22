Public Health releases further potential COVID-19 exposures across Halifax as cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of COVID-19 exposure at a list of locations across Halifax on Sunday.

Health officials are also asking that anyone who visited the following locations on the specified date and time to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

Athen’s Restaurant ( 6273 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Split Crow Pub ( 1855 Granville St. , Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Truly Tasty Restaurant (6210 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. aFrite Restaurant (1360 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Nova Scotia Health is asking all those who were present at the following locations at the listed date and times to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29. Goodlife Fitness Bedford Hemlock Square (41 Peakview Way, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Lawton’s Drug Store Scotia Square (5201 Duke St., Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Starbucks Quinpool (6112 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12 noon and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Sport Chek Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Bath and Bodyworks Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Fitness FX (6330 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Dollarama Scotia Square (5201 Duke St., Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Scotia Square Mall Food Court (5201 Duke St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Atlantic Superstore Barrington (1075 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Sobeys Clayton Park (287 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. Sobeys Windsor Street (2651 Windsor St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. HaliMac Axe Throwing (1920 Brunswick St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.