11 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 44.

The province said that all 11 new cases are in Central Zone. Six are connected to previously reported cases and five are under investigation.

A potential case was also detected Saturday night, which has not been confirmed positive as of Sunday, as part of a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax.

READ MORE: 8 new coronavirus cases reported in N.S., largest single-day increase since May

According to the province, about 150 rapid tests were done, most on staff. Of 10 patrons tested, one was positive. That person also underwent the standard test, which provides a higher level of accuracy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Results are pending, and the person has been self-isolating since last night,” the province said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Stephen McNeil said that catching even one potential case of COVID-19 can have a huge impact in stopping the spread of the virus.

“It’s an important lesson that we need to limit our social contacts and follow all the other public health guidelines — wear a mask, practise social distancing and wash your hands,” he said.

1:59 Nova Scotia strengthens COVID-19 measures for Halifax area Nova Scotia strengthens COVID-19 measures for Halifax area

Results of last night’s pilot will be used to inform a broader testing strategy, the province stated.

“The majority of new cases we are seeing involve social interactions — people who may or may not be symptomatic going downtown with friends and staying for several hours,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “Last night’s pilot provides us more information as our testing and screening strategy continues to evolve.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials announced a number of new restrictions for the Central Zone on Friday that are set to come into effect on Monday.

READ MORE: Halifax Central Library, grocery store, gyms among new possible COVID-19 exposure sites

The goal is to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region as officials see community transmission in urban and suburban areas in Halifax.

To date, the province said Nova Scotia has had 128,080 negative test results, 1,179 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, health officials said.

As of Sunday, 1,071 cases are now resolved.