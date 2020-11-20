Live coronavirus update coming from Manitoba health officials Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give a live update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and the province’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa will speak to reporters at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live here.

Manitoba has reported daily COVID-19 numbers in the triple digits for more than a month, and at least one death from the virus every day since Oct. 21.

3:50 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says message on how to bring cases down is clear, ‘stay home’ Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says message on how to bring cases down is clear, ‘stay home’

Since the pandemic arrived in the province in March, 198 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 12,482 Manitobans have fallen ill, according to provincial data.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday health officials reported 475 new cases and eight additional deaths.

Read more: Further restrictions possible as Manitoba businesses find ways to stay open amid lockdowns

Hospitalization numbers continued to climb Thursday with a record-setting 263 people reportedly in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, deadly outbreaks have been declared at dozens of personal care homes and several health facilities across the province.

3:11 Coronavirus: Manitoba bans private gatherings, limits retail sales to essential items only Coronavirus: Manitoba bans private gatherings, limits retail sales to essential items only

The entire province was put under level-red restrictions last week, closing restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities.

On Thursday health officials beefed up the province-wide restrictions, banning gatherings at private residences and limiting in-person retail sales to essential items only.

Story continues below advertisement

At daily press briefings, Roussin has been repeating a call for weeks for Manitobans to stay at home to curb the rising numbers that are pushing the province’s health-care system to the brink.

As of Thursday, 7,629 cases remained active across Manitoba and the province’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 14 per cent.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.