Manitoba’s top doctor, premier update province’s coronavirus response Thursday

Manitoba’s premier and chief public officer of health will give an update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Thursday.

Brian Pallister will join Dr. Brent Roussin for a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live here.

The press conference comes as Manitoba continues to see rising new case counts and multiple deaths reported daily.

On Wednesday health officials added 400 new cases and said 11 more Manitobans have died from the virus.

Since March, Manitoba has seen 12,007 reported cases and 190 deaths from the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 7,385 cases remained active, according to provincial data, and the province’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 14.2 per cent.

The entire province was put under level-red restrictions a week ago, closing restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities.

But under the rules, many big-box retailers have stayed open because part of their inventory includes items listed as essential under provincial health rules.

All week Roussin has warned that more restrictions may be needed and has criticized stores that are promoting big sales events despite his pleas for Manitobans to only leave their homes if absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, deadly outbreaks have been declared at dozens of personal care homes and several hospitals across the province.

