Coronavirus: Manitoba clamps down on gathering sizes, stores can sell essential items only

The Manitoba government is adding teeth to province-wide COVID-19 restrictions, banning gatherings at private residences and limiting retail sales to essential items only.

The changes announced Thursday go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

“The public health orders introduced when Manitoba moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System were the most restrictive we had introduced since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister in a government release.

“However, despite those orders and strong recommendation from Dr. [Brent] Roussin to ‘stay home’ at this critical point in our fight against COVID-19 , too many Manitobans are gathering or shopping for non-essential purposes and creating a greater risk to public health.

“We are now at a point where even tighter restrictions are needed to significantly limit social contact in order to protect one another.”

The entire province was put under Level Red restrictions a week ago, closing restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities.

But under the rules, many big-box retailers have stayed open, selling everything on their shelves, because part of their inventory includes items listed as essential under provincial health rules.

Under the new rules, the stores can remain open, but will only be allowed to sell essential items to in-person shoppers, and must also limit capacity to 25 per cent, or 250 people, whichever is lower.

While the changes officially start Friday, businesses will have until 12:01 a.m. Saturday to make sure non-essential goods are off limits to the public.

READ THE PROVINCE’S RELEASE ON THE RESTRICTIONS HERE:

Retailers will still be allowed to sell both essential and non-essential items online, by telephone or through delivery or curb-side pickup.

Under the stiffer restrictions, gathering sizes at homes, cottages, or other vacation properties will only allow those who live in the house. Gatherings of up to five people, including those from outside the home, had previously been allowed.

Exceptions will be made to allow child-care, health-care and home care services, tutoring services, construction or repairs, or to respond to emergencies.

In addition, exceptions will be made for those who live on their own to have one other person visit their home, the province says.

Groups of more than five people are also prohibited at outdoor public places including the common areas of a multi-unit residence, with the exception of a health-care facility or critical business that adheres to health protection measures, the province says.

The measures are intended to allow for weddings, funerals and baptisms to take place with a capacity limit of five people.

“The current trend of COVID-19 cases and wide-spread community transmission is unsustainable and causing significant strain on our health-care system,” said Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin.

“I can’t stress enough that Manitobans need to stay home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones, and halt the spread of this deadly virus.

“These new restrictions will help limit social contacts and the opportunity and motivation for Manitobans to leave their homes for non-essential purposes.”

Earlier in the day Thursday Manitoba health officials reported eight new deaths and 475 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 12,482 and the province’s death toll to 198.

