Live update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers coming Wednesday

Manitoba health officials will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer and chief nursing officer have scheduled a media briefing for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

The press conference comes as the province continues to deal with ballooning daily case counts that threaten to overwhelm the health-care system.

On Tuesday, the province added 270 new cases to Manitoba’s list of 7,105 active cases and reported seven additional deaths, including the province’s youngest victim, a woman in her 30s who, health officials said, did have underlying conditions.

In the last week alone, Manitoba has reported more than 2,700 new cases and 65 deaths.

Since March, the province has reported 11,608 cases of the virus and 179 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

At briefings held every day this week, Manitoba’s chief public health officer has warned more COVID-19 restrictions may be needed, and on Tuesday, Dr. Brent Roussin criticized stores that are promoting big sales events.

Last week, Roussin put the entire province under red on the province’s pandemic response scale, closing restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities.

On Tuesday, he said that Manitobans should only be leaving their homes to shop for essential goods, and that there is no reason for stores to advertise Black Friday sales for the traditional annual shopping splurge later this month.

Meanwhile, deadly outbreaks have been declared at dozens of personal care homes and several hospitals across the province.

Manitoba’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 13.6 per cent on Tuesday, and health officials said 240 people were in hospital with the virus, including 41 who were in intensive care.

— With files from The Canadian Press

