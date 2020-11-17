Manitoba public health officials hold live coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a media briefing for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Monday, the province announced 392 new cases and 10 additional deaths related to the virus.

The new infections bring the total number of cases identified in Manitoba since March to 11,339. The province’s death toll now sits at 172.

Case counts continue to rise in Manitoba and health officials have reported more than 1,000 new cases and 35 deaths in the last three days alone.

Day after day of triple-digit increases in cases is pushing the province’s health-care system to the limit, Roussin has repeatedly warned.

As of Monday, 234 people were in hospital with 42 people in intensive care and the province’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 13 per cent.

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said Monday the province added six new ICU beds to the system over the weekend, but as of early Monday 90 of the 99 critical beds now available were filled.

Siragusa said there are currently 83 patients requiring ventilators in Manitoba, and just under half of those — 37 — are COVID-19 patients.

The entire province moved to red on its pandemic response scale last week after deadly outbreaks in care homes and a significant increase in infections. There were a record-breaking 494 new cases reported Sunday.

