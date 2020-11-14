Anti-mask rally in Steinbach sees hundreds of attendees

Send this page to someone via email

An anti-mask rally in southern Manitoba drew hundreds of people Saturday afternoon.

The Hugs over Masks group organized the event to protest the provincial government’s increased enforcement to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Manitoba RCMP were on scene but didn’t have any information on how many officers attended and or if anyone received a fine for breaking public health orders.

RCMP at the Hugs over Masks rally in Steinbach, Man., Saturday. Michael Draven/Global News

A Global News reporter on scene saw children and adults on scene, with the majority not wearing masks and many not social distancing.

Others were holding signs touting conspiracy theories.

The Reeve of the RM of La Broquerie Lewis Weiss was also in attendance at the event and speaking to the crowd.

According to Manitoba Health, there are 1,752 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the province and 40 announced Saturday in Southern Health, with 795 known active cases.

There are also 24 total deaths in the region, with three announced Saturday.

The region also has 43 people hospitalized with nine people in ICU care.

The nurses union sounded the alarm on Friday over the “dramatically increasing number” of COVID-19 patients at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach.

The union says capacity at the facility is quickly filling up, with some nurses even having to triage patients in their cars because of a lack of space in the emergency department.

The Hugs over Masks rally in Steinbach Saturday. Michael Draven/Global News

