Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 20

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

City of Toronto adds more public park washrooms for the winter season

The City of Toronto says it has more than doubled the number of winter park washrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for access to washrooms across the city.

The 79 additional washrooms are on top of the 64 that are usually available throughout the winter months, totalling 143 public washrooms, the city said.

Officials said most of the city park washrooms are not winterized as they were not designed or constructed for winter use and most are closed by Thanksgiving weekend.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,418 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

393 were in Toronto

400 were in Peel Region

168 were in York Region

46 were in Durham Region

36 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,418 COVID-19 cases on Friday, surpassing 100,000 total mark

Ontario reported 1,418 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — as the province surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic — bringing the provincial total to 100,790.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,451 as eight more deaths were reported.

More than 48,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,415 from the previous day.

COVID-19 pandemic health orders extended in Ontario until Dec. 21

The Ontario government says it is extending current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act until Dec. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said the extensions give it the ability to address the urgent public health situation as a result of the virus and to ensure measures remain in place to protect the population.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,123 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of eight deaths.

There are 102 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 558 active cases among long-term care residents and 507 active cases among staff — down by 61 cases and down by 22 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,803 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,209 among students and 507 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 87 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 681 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 663 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 14 (four child cases and 10 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 124 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

