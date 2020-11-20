Ontario surpasses 100,000 total coronavirus case milestone as province reports 1,418 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,418 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — as the province surpasses 100,000 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic — bringing the provincial total to 100,790.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday which saw 1,210 new infections. On Wednesday, 1,417 cases were reported with 1,249 on Tuesday and 1,487 on Monday.

This is the 15th consecutive day that daily case counts have been above 1,000. The seven-day average is now at 1,373 which is up from last Friday’s at 1,355.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 400 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 393 in Toronto, 168 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,451 as eight more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 518 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by eight from the previous day), with 142 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 92 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by four). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 48,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

Ontario is reporting 1,418 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 400 new cases in Peel, 393 in Toronto and 168 in York Region. There are 1,415 more resolved cases and nearly 48,200 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 20, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 46,609 tests that need results. A total of 5,827,192 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 84,716 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,415 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,623.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

48,754 people are male — an increase of 703 cases.

51,486 people are female — an increase of 697 cases.

11,657 people are 19 and under — an increase of 230 cases.

36,559 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 524 cases.

28,747 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 387 cases.

14,777 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 189 cases.

9,034 people are 80 and over — an increase of 85 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of Thursday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,123 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of eight deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 102 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 558 active cases among long-term care residents and 507 active cases among staff — down by 61 cases and down by 22 cases respectively in the last day.

More to come.

