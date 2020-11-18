Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly robbed of 9-week-old puppy at gunpoint in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
An undated photo of the puppy police allege was stolen.
An undated photo of the puppy police allege was stolen. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for two men after a man selling a nine-week-old Maltese poodle puppy in Mississauga was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to a statement issued by officers Wednesday evening, the victim met two men near his Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West-area home at around 5 p.m.

Police said the seller brought forward two puppies when one of the suspects showed a black gun and “demanded” one of the puppies.

Read more: 2 bulldog puppies for sale in Brampton allegedly stolen by 3 men, owner assaulted: police

“Out of fear, the victim complied and surrendered the male puppy to the men who then fled the area,” the statement said, adding the victim was not physically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the first suspect who showed the gun was described as being five-foot-10 and in his late teens or early 20s, and having a slim build. He was last seen wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes.

Read more: Edmonton police launch ‘safe exchange zone’ for online purchases

The second suspect was described as being around six feet tall and in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt with a hood.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the incident or sees the suspect was encouraged to not approach them and to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously, as soon as possible.

Click to play video '‘I can’t think of how someone would do something like this;’ Police investigate puppy theft near Milton Ont.' ‘I can’t think of how someone would do something like this;’ Police investigate puppy theft near Milton Ont.
‘I can’t think of how someone would do something like this;’ Police investigate puppy theft near Milton Ont – Mar 7, 2020

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeMississauga crimeStolen PuppiesMaltese poodlesMississauga robberiesStolen puppy Mississauga
Flyers
More weekly flyers