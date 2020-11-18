Man allegedly robbed of 9-week-old puppy at gunpoint in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for two men after a man selling a nine-week-old Maltese poodle puppy in Mississauga was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to a statement issued by officers Wednesday evening, the victim met two men near his Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West-area home at around 5 p.m.

Police said the seller brought forward two puppies when one of the suspects showed a black gun and “demanded” one of the puppies.

“Out of fear, the victim complied and surrendered the male puppy to the men who then fled the area,” the statement said, adding the victim was not physically injured.

Investigators said the first suspect who showed the gun was described as being five-foot-10 and in his late teens or early 20s, and having a slim build. He was last seen wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes.

The second suspect was described as being around six feet tall and in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt with a hood.

Anyone with information about the incident or sees the suspect was encouraged to not approach them and to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously, as soon as possible.

Puppy Stolen in Mississauga Robbery – https://t.co/71V24e5uZy pic.twitter.com/0XgGGfe6A2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 19, 2020

