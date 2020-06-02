2 bulldog puppies for sale in Brampton allegedly stolen by 3 men, owner assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three men are wanted after allegedly stealing two bulldog puppies during an attempted sale in Brampton.

According to a statement issued Tuesday evening, the victim met with the suspects near Conestoga Drive and Bovaird Drive East at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in an effort to sell the dogs.

“During the transaction, the victim discovered that the men were trying to steal the puppies and attempted to retrieve them. The men assaulted the victim,” police said, adding the suspects left in a 2017 white Hyundai with the Ontario licence plate CDWP 974.

Investigators said the victim followed the vehicle and tried to get the dogs back while the Hyundai was stopped at a traffic light. But officers said the suspects took off, dragging the victim “a short distance.”

Police said it’s believed the suspects might be trying to sell the dogs somewhere in the Toronto area. Those looking to buy a dog or dogs were encouraged by officers to question where the animals came from.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.