Crime

Edmonton police launch ‘safe exchange zone’ for online purchases

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 10:35 am
Updated March 5, 2020 10:36 am
A "safe exchange zone" has been set up in the parking lot of EPS Southwest Division in Windermere.
A "safe exchange zone" has been set up in the parking lot of EPS Southwest Division in Windermere. Global News / File

If you buy or sell items online, the Edmonton Police Service now has a safe place for people to meet to conduct their exchange.

A “safe exchange zone” has been set up in the parking lot of EPS Southwest Division in Windermere. Two parking stalls have been designated safe zones to provide extra security for those doing face-to-face interactions involving items posted for sale online.

The parking lot is monitored 24/7 by surveillance cameras.

The safe exchange zone parking stalls will be tested through a pilot project over the next several months, then reviewed. If successful, the safe zones could be set up at other EPS stations throughout the city, police said in a media release Wednesday.

Similar safe zones are already in place at police stations in cities throughout Canada.

EPS Southwest Division is located at 1351 Windermere Way.

Buy and sell website warning
Buy and sell website warning

The EPS will provide more information at a media availability late Thursday morning.

More to come…

