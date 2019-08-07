Winnipeg police announce safe exchange zones for online purchases

If you’re buying and selling online, you can now do so safely at one of Winnipeg’s main police stations.

Each of the four district stations now has buy and sell exchange zones.

Police said they won’t be providing any assistance with transactions, and that members of the public are still advised to use caution when purchasing anything through an online ad.

There may, however, be video monitoring of the sites, including parking lots.

READ MORE: Two teens arrested after string of robberies from online sales, say Winnipeg police

“We have officers coming and going,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek. “There’s also video surveillance, they’re well-lit areas, and they’re areas where we don’t expect people who are not law-abiding citizens would want to go to exchange items that they know are not legitimate.”

Skrabek said the zones were set up due to an increase in people responding to online ads and getting robbed, as well as stolen items being advertised for sale online.

Exchanges involving weapons or illegal items are, obviously, not permitted in the zones.

Police said people buying items online, even if the exchange is happening at a safe exchange zone, should follow basic crime prevention tips.

Asking for a photo of the item’s serial number, keeping all communications and contact info on the buyer or seller, meeting during daylight hours, and not giving out personal information are among the ways to stay safe.

In an effort to promote personal safety, the WPS has initiated buy and sell exchange zones at each of the 4 main Winnipeg police stations. Persons conducting legal buy and sell transactions are invited to attend the designated zones to make the exchanges.https://t.co/YSRLYLFRQc pic.twitter.com/PHEYpsVn18 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 7, 2019

WATCH: Buyer beware — Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases