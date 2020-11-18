Saskatchewan reports 32nd death as active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations climb

Saskatchewan reported its 32nd coronavirus-related death as it gave an update on new cases on Wednesday.

The deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 was in their 60s and was from the north east zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 132 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 5,553 since the first case was reported in March. One infection was deemed out-of-province and removed from Saskatchewan’s total cases.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 56, while there are 18 in Regina, 10 in north central, eight each in far north central and south east, six each in far north east and north west, four each in north east and south central, two in south west and the rest in far north west and central west. Residence information is still pending for eight new infections.

In the province, 76 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 59 are receiving inpatient care and 17 are in intensive care. This is the highest amount of hospitalizations to date.

Eighty-six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,422.

There is a new record high of 2,099 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to a press release, 1,619 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 305,260 tests have been carried out in the province.

