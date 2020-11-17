2 Saskatoon Transit employees test positive for the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatoon Transit employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Transit officials said both employees were exposed to the coronavirus outside of the workplace.

“Neither of these cases are related and unlikely to be linked to transmission within the workplace,” Mike Moellenbeck, transit operations manager, said Tuesday in a statement.

“Both individuals have relayed that they were exposed to the virus in settings outside of the workplace.”

Moellenbeck said the first employee was diagnosed on Nov. 13 and the second employee on Nov. 16.

“We understand this may cause concern for bus riders,” he said.

“This situation stresses the importance of the layers of protection the city has put in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on Saskatoon Transit.”

That includes mandatory masks for all riders and barriers for the drivers.

Moellenbeck said anyone riding on the affected routes should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop.

The routes are:

Route 15 — Civic Operations Centre, Nov 14

Route 2 — Meadowgreen, Nov 14, 4:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Route 50 — Lakeview/University Nov 15, 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“It is our understanding that SHA will be following up and contacting individuals identified as close contacts as per their contact tracing process and providing information to them on the next steps,” Moellenbeck said.

“The city will support SHA in their contact tracing process as necessary.”

He added that all impacted buses have undergone enhanced cleaning and disinfecting since the positive cases were identified.

