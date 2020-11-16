Masks mandatory in all Saskatchewan communities with a population over 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

Masks are now mandatory in all Saskatchewan communities with a population of 5,000 or more as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the province.

The measure came into force at 12:01 a.m. Monday and is in effect for at least 28 days.

It also applies to all bedroom communities around Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, even if their population is less than 5,000.

Under the measure, masks must be worn in all public indoor spaces, including retail and personal service businesses, and restaurants and bars except while eating or drinking.

Masks were made mandatory in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert on Nov. 6.

Another measure coming into effect Monday is a restriction on alcohol sales.

All licensed establishments must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and consumption must end by 11 a.m. There is also a ban on hookah and waterpipe services.

Additionally, aerobic group fitness activities are limited to a maximum of eight participants and they must have three metres of separation.

The Saskatchewan government is also asking schools with more than 600 students to move to Level 3 of the Safe Schools Plan.

Both Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Public Schools are moving to Level 3 on Nov. 19.

The high school in Balgonie, east of Reinga, is also moving to Level 3 on Monday.

On Sunday, Premier Scott Moe cautioned in a tweet that additional measures are being considered.

In consultation with public health officials, further measures are being considered. We must all step up our efforts to keep one another safe. Thanks Saskatchewan. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 15, 2020

