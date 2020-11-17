Saskatchewan brings in province-wide mask mandate, limits gatherings to 5

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, Saskatchewan is expanding its mask mandate to cover the entire province and further restricting social gatherings, setting a new lower cap of five people.

The province announced the new measures in a press release Tuesday, as officials reported 240 new infections — the second highest single-day total to date.

The new measures come into effect Thursday and will be in place until at least Dec. 17, when they are subject to review by the province’s chief medical health officer.

Additional restrictions include: suspending visits to long-term and personal care facilities, except for compassionate reasons and banning party buses, group limousines and other forms of “entertainment transportation,” including recreational vehicles being used for that purpose.

The Ministry of Health will be consulting with the hospitality industry, faith communities and athletic organizations and gyms regarding sector-specific mitigation strategies. Discussion will be around “how the guidelines, taken seriously by many, can be enhanced to ensure that the necessary measures are being take to reduce COVID-19 transmission,” states the press release.

