Senior care workers in Saskatchewan to get new temporary wage supplement

People taking care of some of Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable citizens will receive a temporary wage supplement.

A new phase of Saskatchewan’s temporary wage supplement program will provide $400 a month for two months starting on Nov. 19 for workers caring for seniors.

“As recently announced by Premier Moe, visitation to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes will be suspended, effective Nov. 19, with the exception of compassionate reasons,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said Wednesday in a statement.

“We recognize the increased workload these new measures place on workers tirelessly caring for our seniors.”

Moe announced the restrictions on Tuesday and said it will remain in place until at least Dec. 17 as the province attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We understand that this is an extremely difficult measure for so many people,” Moe said.

“But we also know there’s one thing worse than not allowing visitors in our long-term care centres and that is allowing COVID into our long-term care centres. We know the outcome of that can be deadly and it can be devastating.”

The government said the bonus pay is targeted to eligible workers in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, integrated health-care facilities (both long-term and short-term care) and home care workers providing care to seniors in their own homes.

It applies to full-time, part-time and casual workers regardless of income level, but excludes third-party contract service provided at those facilities.

“By creating a new phase of the temporary wage supplement program, our government will ensure that workers who are impacted by these new measures receive the financial assistance that they need,” Harpauer said.

The province said more details on the program, including the application form, will be available online in the coming days.

