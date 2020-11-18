Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Senior care workers in Saskatchewan to get new temporary wage supplement

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 1:22 pm
A new phase of Saskatchewan’s temporary wage supplement program will provide $400 a month for two months for workers caring for seniors.
A new phase of Saskatchewan’s temporary wage supplement program will provide $400 a month for two months for workers caring for seniors. File / Global News

People taking care of some of Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable citizens will receive a temporary wage supplement.

A new phase of Saskatchewan’s temporary wage supplement program will provide $400 a month for two months starting on Nov. 19 for workers caring for seniors.

Read more: Saskatchewan brings in province-wide mask mandate, limits gatherings to 5

“As recently announced by Premier Moe, visitation to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes will be suspended, effective Nov. 19, with the exception of compassionate reasons,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said Wednesday in a statement.

“We recognize the increased workload these new measures place on workers tirelessly caring for our seniors.”

Moe announced the restrictions on Tuesday and said it will remain in place until at least Dec. 17 as the province attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand that this is an extremely difficult measure for so many people,” Moe said.

“But we also know there’s one thing worse than not allowing visitors in our long-term care centres and that is allowing COVID into our long-term care centres. We know the outcome of that can be deadly and it can be devastating.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

The government said the bonus pay is targeted to eligible workers in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, integrated health-care facilities (both long-term and short-term care) and home care workers providing care to seniors in their own homes.

It applies to full-time, part-time and casual workers regardless of income level, but excludes third-party contract service provided at those facilities.

“By creating a new phase of the temporary wage supplement program, our government will ensure that workers who are impacted by these new measures receive the financial assistance that they need,” Harpauer said.

The province said more details on the program, including the application form, will be available online in the coming days.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateDonna HarpauerSaskatchewan Temporary Wage SupplementTemporary Wage Supplement
Flyers
More weekly flyers