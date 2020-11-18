Menu

Crime

ALERT charges ‘prolific’ fraud suspect after high-end vehicles recovered in B.C.

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 12:15 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

Police have charged a man they’re calling a “prolific” vehicle fraud suspect after an investigation that spanned multiple provinces.

Officials with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) allege Philip Mackay fraudulently purchased high-end, luxury vehicles from multiple car dealerships.

ALERT worked with investigators in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and were able to recover two high-end vehicles in Richmond, B.C. — a 2020 Ford truck valued at $74,000 and a 2019 Land Rover valued at $138,000.

Read more: Man charged for trying to fraudulently buy car from Calgary dealership: ALERT

“This suspect is well-known among auto crimes investigators and we suspect these vehicles were in the process of being transported to foreign black markets,” Det. Knut Shoebotham said in a Wednesday news release.

ALERT issued a warrant for Mackay’s arrest on charges of fraud, possession of stolen property and identity theft.

The 61-year-old is currently in custody in Ontario for separate but similar offences.

