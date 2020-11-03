Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man charged for trying to fraudulently buy car from Calgary dealership: ALERT

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 8:52 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

A Calgary man was charged after he allegedly tried to buy a $45,000 vehicle from a dealership using forged documents, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

ALERT said Tuesday that dealership employees became suspicious of the transaction and contacted police, who arrested the 39-year-old man on Oct. 26.

Sanjeev Satkunarajah was charged with identity fraud and uttering forged documents, ALERT said, noting he was also wanted on several warrants from Airdrie RCMP.

Read more: 3 charged in $10M luxury vehicle ring: Alberta RCMP

ALERT said straw vehicle purchases — when someone else with good credit buys for another person — are often used to launder criminal proceeds.

“This activity is consistent with organized auto crime and specifically straw-buyers purchasing vehicles and turning them over to organized crime for resale or shipment overseas,” said Staff Sgt. Kristie Verheul with the ALERT Auto Crimes Unit.

ALERT added that an associate of Satkunarajah’s was arrested for fentanyl and methamphetamine possession, for which charges are yet to be laid.

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

