Nova Scotia advises of potential exposure at Dartmouth tire store

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a tire store in Dartmouth.
The province says there may have been a potential exposure at GCR Tire & Service Centre on 42 Isnor Dr. on Nov. 13, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
“Anyone present at this location during the above time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” the province said.
It may take until Nov. 27 for those exposed to develop symptoms, the province said.
The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- fever
- cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- sore throat
- runny nose/nasal congestion
- headache
- shortness of breath
