Health

Nova Scotia advises of potential exposure at Dartmouth tire store

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:21 pm
Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a tire store in Dartmouth.

The province says there may have been a potential exposure at GCR Tire & Service Centre on 42 Isnor Dr. on Nov. 13, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Anyone present at this location during the above time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” the province said.

It may take until Nov. 27 for those exposed to develop symptoms, the province said.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • fever
  • cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
