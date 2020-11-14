Nova Scotia Health issues coronavirus exposure warning for 6 more locations in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued more warnings of potential coronavirus exposures in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The six locations are spread throughout Halifax with dates ranging from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9.

Anyone present at any of the following locations during the identified times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The first location is Real Fake Meats on Gottingen Street on Oct. 31, between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 14, health officials said.

Antojo Tacos and Tequila on Argyle Street has also been flagged as a potential exposure location on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 14, health officials said.

MEC on Granville Street is considered a potential exposure location on Nov. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

3:03 Business as ‘Un’usual: Baking through bleak pandemic times Business as ‘Un’usual: Baking through bleak pandemic times

Anyone exposed to the coronavirus virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 18.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Aerobics First on Quinpool Road is a potential source of COVID-19 exposure on Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at the location at that time could develop coronavirus symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 21.

Pet Valu on Spring Garden Road has also been identified as a potential source of COVID-19 exposure on Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 23.

The final location identified by provincial health officials on Saturday is the East Preston Recreation Centre-Gym/Basketball Court in East Preston.

If individuals were there on Nov. 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., it is believed they could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 23.

The six new warnings issued on Saturday means the province has now issued 10 exposure warnings this weekend.

The four issued on Friday include, the Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street, the John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym on Sackville Street, the Local Restaurant and Bar on Gottingen Street and the Tim Horton’s at the Bedford Commons.

Specific times for the exposures can be found here.

0:49 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath