Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia Health issues coronavirus exposure warning for 6 more locations in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 3:49 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang' Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang
After announcing a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Clayton Park area, Nova Scotia's top doctor now says there is nothing to suggest we have any spread into the broader community, but that it's important to remain vigilant against the spread of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health has issued more warnings of potential coronavirus exposures in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The six locations are spread throughout Halifax with dates ranging from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9.

Anyone present at any of the following locations during the identified times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 6 new coronavirus cases, new emerging cluster

The first location is Real Fake Meats on Gottingen Street on Oct. 31, between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 14, health officials said.

Antojo Tacos and Tequila on Argyle Street has also been flagged as a potential exposure location on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 14, health officials said.

MEC on Granville Street is considered a potential exposure location on Nov. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click to play video 'Business as ‘Un’usual: Baking through bleak pandemic times' Business as ‘Un’usual: Baking through bleak pandemic times
Business as ‘Un’usual: Baking through bleak pandemic times

Anyone exposed to the coronavirus virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 18.

Trending Stories

Aerobics First on Quinpool Road is a potential source of COVID-19 exposure on Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at the location at that time could develop coronavirus symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 21.

Pet Valu on Spring Garden Road has also been identified as a potential source of COVID-19 exposure on Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 23.

The final location identified by provincial health officials on Saturday is the East Preston Recreation Centre-Gym/Basketball Court in East Preston.

If individuals were there on Nov. 9, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., it is believed they could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 23.

Read more: 4 locations including Halifax bars, YMCA flagged as potential COVID-19 exposure sites

The six new warnings issued on Saturday means the province has now issued 10 exposure warnings this weekend.

The four issued on Friday include, the Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street, the John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym on Sackville Street, the Local Restaurant and Bar on Gottingen Street and the Tim Horton’s at the Bedford Commons.

Specific times for the exposures can be found here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaMECEast PrestonPet ValuAerobics FirstAntojo TacosCOVID-19 Exposure WarningNova Scotia COVID-19 Exposure WarningReal Fake Meets
