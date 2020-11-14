Nova Scotia reports 6 new coronavirus cases, new emerging cluster

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting six new novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, while also reporting news of a new emerging cluster in the province.

The six new cases are all located in the province’s central zone, health officials said on Saturday.

One of the cases is related to the Bitter End, a bar located on Argyle Street in Halifax. At this time, several cases connected to the Bitter End appear to be linked to the COVID-19 cluster in Clayton Park.

The five other cases are part of an emerging cluster that is being investigated by public health.

Details on that cluster were not immediately available.

“I am concerned that people are not taking the virus seriously and putting others in jeopardy,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release on Saturday.

“It is imperative that everyone follow public health protocols — wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.” Tweet This

The province reported four recoveries among individuals diagnosed with a case of the novel coronavirus.

There are now 21 active cases in the province.

In a press release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, issued a word of caution as the province begins to see more cases.

“I can’t stress this enough, if you are feeling unwell, stay home, even if you are experiencing mild symptoms, and do the online COVID assessment.

“It is also time for everyone to reduce social activities and limit our number of close social contacts.” Tweet This

“We all have a responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Strang said.

Nova Scotia completed 1,062 tests on Nov. 13, moving the number of tests the province has completed since the beginning of the pandemic up to 122,673.

There have been 1,142 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the province, 1,056 of which are considered to be resolved.

Health officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus.

No one is in hospital at this time.

