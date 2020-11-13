Menu

Education

N.S. medical officer tells students outside bubble to stay put for holidays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2020 4:50 pm
Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says students who attend school outside the region and return to Nova Scotia would force the entire household to quarantine with them.
Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says students who attend school outside the region and return to Nova Scotia would force the entire household to quarantine with them. Alicia Draus / Global News

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s top doctor says students studying outside the Atlantic bubble who would usually travel home to the province for the holidays may be better off staying put this year.

The province this week tightened restrictions for travellers coming into Nova Scotia from outside of the bubble due to the rising risk of COVID-19 infection in other parts of the country.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, asks to limit travel as testing improves

Chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang says students who attend school outside the region and return to Nova Scotia would force the entire household to quarantine with them.

Strang acknowledges staying outside the bubble might not be possible for all students, but he says there will be serious implications for the households they return to.

Read more: Premier Stephen McNeil prorogues N.S. legislature despite complaints

For students from outside Atlantic Canada studying in Nova Scotia, some universities have postposed the start of their upcoming winter semester to allow them to self-isolate when they return after the holidays.

The province says two new cases of COVID-19 were identified Thursday and the pandemic-related state of emergency has been renewed until late November.

