Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

10 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Sunday, 494 new cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 1:56 pm
Maples Personal Care Home.
Maples Personal Care Home. Revera

Manitoba public health officials have announced 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday.

Those deaths, which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14, include:

  • 7 deaths linked to the outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home — a woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s.
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence, Assisted Living Facility cluster
  • A woman in her 70s from Southern Health–Santé Sud

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.4 per cent provincially and 13.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 11 linked to Maples care home

On Sunday, there were 494 new cases of the virus identified as of 9:30 a.m., bringing total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 10,947.

  • 8 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 30 cases in the Northern health region
  • 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 136 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 266 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 6,715 known active cases and 4,070 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 220 people in hospital with 41 people in intensive care and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 162.

Click to play video 'Manitoba surpasses 10,000 coronavirus case milestone, 5 more deaths Friday' Manitoba surpasses 10,000 coronavirus case milestone, 5 more deaths Friday
Manitoba surpasses 10,000 coronavirus case milestone, 5 more deaths Friday

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,715 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 309,794.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health officials have advised that an outbreak has been declared at Villa Youville Personal Care Home in Ste. Anne.

The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Also, the outbreak has been declared over at Golden West Centennial Lodge in Winnipeg.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVIDCovid19Maples
Flyers
More weekly flyers