10 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Sunday, 494 new cases

Manitoba public health officials have announced 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday.

Those deaths, which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14, include:

7 deaths linked to the outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home — a woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s.

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence, Assisted Living Facility cluster

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health–Santé Sud

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.4 per cent provincially and 13.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

On Sunday, there were 494 new cases of the virus identified as of 9:30 a.m., bringing total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 10,947.

8 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

30 cases in the Northern health region

34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

136 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

266 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 6,715 known active cases and 4,070 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 220 people in hospital with 41 people in intensive care and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 162.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,715 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 309,794.

Public health officials have advised that an outbreak has been declared at Villa Youville Personal Care Home in Ste. Anne.

The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Also, the outbreak has been declared over at Golden West Centennial Lodge in Winnipeg.