New Brunswick reports three new cases of COVID-19, has 22 active cases

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 22.

Public Health says the new cases involve a person between 20 and 29 years-old in the Moncton region, an individual between 20 and 29 in the Saint John area, and a person between 70 and 79 years of age in the Fredericton region.

Officials say one of the cases is related to travel and the other two are still under investigation.

The province has reported a total of nine new cases this weekend.

There have been 367 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 339 people having recovered and six deaths reported.

Currently, two patients are in hospital with one in intensive care.