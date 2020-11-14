New Brunswick reports 6 new coronavirus cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The cases are spread throughout the province with four located in the Moncton region, one located in the Saint John region and another located in the Fredericton region.

In Moncton, the cases are one individual 19-years-old or younger, two people between the ages of 20 and 29 and one person between the ages of 30 and 39.

Two of the cases are travel-related while the two other cases are under investigation.

The case located in the Saint John region is a person between the ages of 50 and 59 while the case in the Fredericton region is an individual between the ages of 30 and 39.

The source of both cases is listed as travel-related.

All six cases reported on Saturday are self-isolating at this time.

The new cases reported as well as a single recovery of an infected individual reported on Saturday means there are now 19 active coronavirus cases in New Brunswick.

Since the pandemic began there have been 364 cases of the virus in New Brunswick, 339 of which are considered to be recovered by health officials.

There have been six deaths connected with the coronavirus.

Two people are currently in hospital with one being treated in the intensive care unit.

As of Saturday, 109,416 tests have been completed, 622 more than what was reported Friday.

Health officials have also issued warnings for potential exposure to COVID-19 at two businesses in the Moncton-area.