Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick issues COVID-19 exposure warning for 2 businesses in Moncton area

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 10:58 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. Canadian Press/AP

New Brunswick Public Health has issued warnings for two businesses in the Moncton area over potential exposure to COVID-19.

Health officials say the first advisory relates to the GoodLife gym at 175 Ivan Rand Dr. E., in Moncton.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery Friday

They warn that anyone who visited the facility between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, and between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., on Nov. 9, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 14 days.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: WHO chief encouraged by vaccine results but says world has ‘long way to go’' Coronavirus: WHO chief encouraged by vaccine results but says world has ‘long way to go’
Coronavirus: WHO chief encouraged by vaccine results but says world has ‘long way to go’

Public health has also issued an exposure warning for Aldo Shoes at the CF Champlain shopping mall in Dieppe, N.B.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The time periods for the exposures at the location are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Nov. 6, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Nov. 7, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 8, between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 9, between 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 10, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Read more: Sussex, N.B., advises of potential exposure to COVID-19 at sports centre

In either case, the province says that if any individuals develop symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take the province’s online self-assessment tool.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MonctonCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDieppeGoodlifeAldoGoodLife Gym
Flyers
More weekly flyers