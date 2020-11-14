New Brunswick issues COVID-19 exposure warning for 2 businesses in Moncton area

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Public Health has issued warnings for two businesses in the Moncton area over potential exposure to COVID-19.

Health officials say the first advisory relates to the GoodLife gym at 175 Ivan Rand Dr. E., in Moncton.

They warn that anyone who visited the facility between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, and between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., on Nov. 9, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 14 days.

1:12 Coronavirus: WHO chief encouraged by vaccine results but says world has ‘long way to go’ Coronavirus: WHO chief encouraged by vaccine results but says world has ‘long way to go’

Public health has also issued an exposure warning for Aldo Shoes at the CF Champlain shopping mall in Dieppe, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

The time periods for the exposures at the location are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nov. 6, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Nov. 7, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Nov. 8, between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 9, between 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In either case, the province says that if any individuals develop symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take the province’s online self-assessment tool.